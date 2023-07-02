Close menu

Dominik Szoboszlai: Liverpool sign RB Leipzig midfielder for £60m

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments562

Dominik Szoboszlai
Szoboszlai has signed a contract at Anfield until 2028

Liverpool have signed midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for 70m euros (£60m) on a five-year deal.

The Reds triggered the Hungarian's release clause to make him their second major signing of the summer.

Szoboszlai arrives, subject to a work permit, following the £35m signing of Argentina international midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

"It's a really historic club, really good players, good coach," he said,

"For me, it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good."

The 22-year-old won the German Cup in each of the last two seasons.

Szoboszlai made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring six goals and registering eight assists.

He signed from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021 and has since scored 20 goals and had 21 assists in 91 appearances.

Szoboszlai's release clause expired on Friday but Liverpool activated it in time before agreeing personal terms.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to reinforce his midfield with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving the club this summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai lifts the 2023 German Cup
Dominik Szoboszlai scored in the 2023 German Cup final to help RB Leipzig win it for a second successive year

Analysis

Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

When Liverpool decided not to pursue a move for Jude Bellingham because of the cost involved, compared to the changes needed, the focus was on who they would sign.

In completing the next stage of their midfield rebuild by adding the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai to that of Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, 24, last month, the Reds look to have used their funds wisely to combine quality with quantity.

Both new arrivals are seen as being first-team ready and signings for the long run.

The Merseysiders had also been linked with England midfielder Mason Mount, who is set to move to Manchester United from Chelsea in a £60m deal, but Szoboszlai was seen as a more viable option.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had followed Szoboszlai's progress in the Bundesliga and had received glowing reports about the player from friends and former colleagues in Germany.

Szoboszlai is viewed at Anfield as being a versatile midfielder who can also operate in both wide positions, while also having leadership qualities having already been made captain of Hungary in his young career.

Comments

Join the conversation

562 comments

  • Comment posted by armchair red, today at 16:26

    As a lifelong Manchester United fan I'm devastated by this.
    Why are we so bad at transfers?

    Liverpool have gotten away with a bad season and the only thing anyone will remember is 7-0!!

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 16:21

    Good Signing.... definitely better value for money than Mason Mount

    • Reply posted by notscouseno, today at 16:24

      notscouseno replied:
      Says Alan!

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 16:23

    Another good signing by Liverpool, they do like to get their business done early.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 16:26

      Turtle replied:
      Too much money in soccer.

      They should have equal pay for men and women like tennis.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 16:31

    A wonderful capture. With Mac Alister and now Szoboszlai the Liverpool midfield weakness has now been resolved. Although I think if they can sign one more midfielder (Thuram?) then it will be truly future-proof for the next five or six seasons barring any long term injuries.

    • Reply posted by HexenDefinitive, today at 16:43

      HexenDefinitive replied:
      Thuram has signed for Inter Milan on a free transfer.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 16:29

    Not a Liverpool fan but 41 goal involvements in 91 appearances is pretty decent for a midfielder. No idea who he is but I doubt Liverpool would spend that sort of cash on a squad player so I expect him to play a lot.

    • Reply posted by Gunner, today at 16:33

      Gunner replied:
      Well being a spurt, you know nada, 41 goal involvement in a weal league does not mean a whole lot.

      Plenty players scored bunches of goals there, to fail here.

  • Comment posted by He_s Gary Monk_s Dad, today at 16:30

    Good early business from Klopp again - avoid overpaying (Trafford AFC) and buy them
    In young to improve even further. Hard to argue with Klopp’s transfer record on balance!

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:09

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      I like this signing. I like it! I like! I like!

  • Comment posted by Jossies, today at 16:31

    I don't get all the Nunez abuse scored 15 goals for his first season. 5 short of what is classed as 20 goal striker. I only mention this as that's all this thread will be about

    • Reply posted by White Box Fountain, today at 16:33

      White Box Fountain replied:
      Banjo, cows backside.

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 16:59

    Dominik Szoboszlai's salary will be less than half of the £250k per week Mason Mount is commanding at Manchester United -
    @_ChrisBascombe
    #LFC

    • Reply posted by DT7, today at 17:01

      DT7 replied:
      Another Classic I have to mention Man Utd in my comment 😂

  • Comment posted by PeaHater, today at 17:02

    Apparently, he turned down Man Utd. No brainer when you think about it.

    • Reply posted by DT7, today at 17:04

      DT7 replied:
      That’s the 238th comment to mention Man Utd well done….classic 👍

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 16:26

    Almost half the price of Declan rice, this is how you do business

    • Reply posted by Gunner, today at 16:28

      Gunner replied:
      Was waiting for this, a pmayer, that’s not proven in the PL, and certainly did not do anything great in his league, which is way below the PL.

      May turn out decent, but definitely not convinced… but then again, all you guys know is how to push, n shove, nada about football

  • Comment posted by Toe_jam football, today at 16:25

    Welcome to Liverpool son and best of luck.

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 16:38

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      Another Klopp masterstroke.
      Now let's fix the defence.

  • Comment posted by New Outlook, today at 16:28

    Love how all the rival fans from Manchester coming on here on a Sunday knocking it down!

    • Reply posted by woids, today at 16:31

      woids replied:
      knock knock ..whos there? sponzozobotwonj.....who?

  • Comment posted by The Swintonian, today at 16:21

    £60m 😬

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:09

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Cheap compared to what similar players are commanding these days.

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 16:22

    Welcome to England's most successful and famous football club Dominik Szoboszlai 🙌🚩🚩

    Another brilliant piece of business this window by the best at it 👏

    • Reply posted by ben, today at 16:24

      ben replied:
      Lol

  • Comment posted by Bleminator, today at 16:32

    Klopp: We don't have the ability to spend like Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle

    Klopp spends 100mil on two players.

    • Reply posted by White Box Fountain, today at 16:35

      White Box Fountain replied:
      £105m + agent fees, probably close to £120m

  • Comment posted by jayo, today at 16:37

    Seem to remember that Keita was a world beater too.
    That went well, didn't it!

    • Reply posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 16:40

      maythe4thbewithyou replied:
      Bit like Sancho,or maybe Anthony,eh eh.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:10

    What a difference in Liverpool signings this and recent transfer windows, compare to the mostly rubbish that was signed in the 2014 summer and years before.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:45

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Bajcetic, Jones, TAA, Elliott, Morton, Carvalho and any other midfielder that they sign this summer. Liverpool have a very young and strong midfield core for the rest of this decade.

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 17:26

    Harry Maguire,anyone,somebody,surely, England's first choice,any takers.

    • Reply posted by Manctastic, today at 17:30

      Manctastic replied:
      Maguire provides comic relief, along with de Gea and Shaw. It's not to be sniffed at.

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 17:27

    Once again I ask the question Liverpool haters.If you never heard of him how do you know he's not worth the money?.Do you have a crystal ball or something?.

    • Reply posted by Manctastic, today at 17:31

      Manctastic replied:
      I have crystal balls and I have a very good feeling about this one.

  • Comment posted by pyroadi, today at 16:20

    Good addition to the Premier League; and much needed player for LFC.

    • Reply posted by red on my sleeve , today at 16:26

      red on my sleeve replied:
      This guy can play mate. Great signing!

