Szoboszlai has signed a contract at Anfield until 2028

Liverpool have signed midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for 70m euros (£60m) on a five-year deal.

The Reds triggered the Hungarian's release clause to make him their second major signing of the summer.

Szoboszlai arrives, subject to a work permit, following the £35m signing of Argentina international midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

"It's a really historic club, really good players, good coach," he said,

"For me, it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good."

The 22-year-old won the German Cup in each of the last two seasons.

Szoboszlai made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring six goals and registering eight assists.

He signed from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021 and has since scored 20 goals and had 21 assists in 91 appearances.

Szoboszlai's release clause expired on Friday but Liverpool activated it in time before agreeing personal terms.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to reinforce his midfield with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving the club this summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored in the 2023 German Cup final to help RB Leipzig win it for a second successive year

Analysis

Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

When Liverpool decided not to pursue a move for Jude Bellingham because of the cost involved, compared to the changes needed, the focus was on who they would sign.

In completing the next stage of their midfield rebuild by adding the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai to that of Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, 24, last month, the Reds look to have used their funds wisely to combine quality with quantity.

Both new arrivals are seen as being first-team ready and signings for the long run.

The Merseysiders had also been linked with England midfielder Mason Mount, who is set to move to Manchester United from Chelsea in a £60m deal, but Szoboszlai was seen as a more viable option.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had followed Szoboszlai's progress in the Bundesliga and had received glowing reports about the player from friends and former colleagues in Germany.

Szoboszlai is viewed at Anfield as being a versatile midfielder who can also operate in both wide positions, while also having leadership qualities having already been made captain of Hungary in his young career.