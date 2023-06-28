Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Jota, Hearts, Hibernian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Gossip

Michael Beale wants another three signings to arrive at Ibrox this summer as the Englishman attempts to build a Rangers team capable of wrestling the title away from Celtic. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Newly promoted Saudi club Al-Ahli are reportedly now vying for Celtic winger Jota after the Portuguese looked poised to join Al-Ittihad. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Graeme Souness has been targeted by Rangers for a return to Govan, potentially as a club ambassador. (Scottish Sunexternal-link)

Former Liverpool midfielder James Milner has backed Brendan Rodgers to be a success again at Celtic after praising the Northern Irishman's man-management at Anfield. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has likened new forward Adam Le Fondre to Sergio Aguero after the Easter Road club notched up a pre-season win over Edinbugh City. (Scotsmanexternal-link)

Rangers manager Michael Beale has earned the trust of the Rangers support to be bold in the transfer market, says former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

Hearts are pondering a move for Wigan Athletic's Jamie McGrath, who spent last season on loan at now-relegated Dundee United. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

Fiorentina have joined the race to sign Scottish defender and former Hibee Josh Doig from Verona. (Daily Recordexternal-link)

How to follow your Premiership team with the BBC

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport