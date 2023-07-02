Last updated on .From the section Newport

Defender Aaron Lewis initially joined Newport on loan from Lincoln in October 2020

Defender Aaron Lewis has left Newport County after three seasons with the League Two club.

The 25-year-old was initially a loan signing from Lincoln in October 2020, signing a permanent deal on deadline day in February 2021.

The following June he signed a two-year contract but was unable to agree a new deal this summer to stay with the club.

"I've got nothing but great things to say about this club," Lewis said on social media.

"Throughout the past three years it's helped me grow as a player and a person and most importantly got me back to enjoying football... I wish the club and everyone around it the very best."

Lewis, a Swansea City academy product, has not revealed which club he will be joining after leaving Rodney Parade.