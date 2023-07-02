Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Mitch Clark made 49 appearances last season as Accrington Stanley were relegated from League One

Port Vale have made their sixth signing of the summer by bringing in former Accrington Stanley defender Mitch Clark on a two-year contact.

Clark, 24, was released by Stanley in May, two weeks after being charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of betting rules by the Football Association.

But he has since been cleared following an FA investigation.

Clark has had three previous loan stays in Burslem, in 2018 and twice in 2020.

After finishing 18th in League One in the 2022-23 season, Vale boss Andy Crosby's squad is now taking shape ahead of the opening day of the season visit to Barnsley on 5 August.

Clark follows the signings of goalkeepers Connor Ripley and Jayson Leutwiler, defender Alex Iacovitti, and midfielders Tom Sang and Conor Grant.