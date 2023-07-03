Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Nathan Collins has made 14 appearances for the Republic of Ireland

Brentford have agreed a £23m deal to sign defender Nathan Collins from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Republic of Ireland international only moved to Wolves from Burnley for £20.5m last summer.

He had only spent one season at Burnley too after joining them from Stoke City in the summer of 2021.

Collins made 31 appearances for Wolves last season, helping them to finish 13th in the top flight.

The 22-year-old will break his own record as the most expensive Irish player.

Wolves have turned down a £30m bid from Napoli for fellow defender Max Kilman, amid reports the club are struggling with Financial Fair Play issues.

Collins follows Wolves captain Ruben Neves away from Molineux after the 26-year-old joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a club record £47m.

Brentford have already paid in the region of £22m this summer to sign forward Kevin Schade after his successful loan spell with the club, and £11m for Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken, both from Freiburg, as Thomas Frank continues to strengthen his squad.