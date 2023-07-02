Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Kerr captains Australia at a home World Cup after winning a third successive domestic double for Chelsea

Forward Kyah Simon has been named in Australia's 23-player squad for this summer's Women's World Cup, despite not having played for eight months.

Simon tore her anterior cruciate ligament in October while playing for Tottenham.

The 31-year-old missed out on the 2019 World Cup because of an ankle injury.

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr will captain coach Tony Gustavsson's squad at the tournament which is co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Simon, who has 111 caps for Australia, was released by Tottenham on 2 June.

Nine Women's Super League players are included in Australia's provisional squad, including Kerr, Manchester City's Alanna Kennedy and Arsenal's Caitlin Foord.

Courtney Nevin, who was on loan to Leicester City from Hammarby last season, is also included, however Foxes striker Remy Siemsen is among six women cut from the 29-player provisional squad.

Australia are in Group B and their first match is against the Republic of Ireland on 20 July, before they face Nigeria and Canada.

Australia squad

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham), Teagan Micah (Rosengard), Lydia Williams (Brighton).

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter (Lyon), Steph Catley (Arsenal), Charlotte Grant (Vittsjo GIK), Clare Hunt (Western Sydney Wanderers), Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City), Aivi Luik (BK Hacken), Courtney Nevin (Leicester City on loan from Hammarby), Clare Polkinghorne (Vittsjo GIK).

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac (Racing Louisville), Kyra Cooney-Cross (Hammarby IF), Katrina Gorry (Vittsjo GIK), Emily van Egmond (San Diego Wave), Clare Wheeler (Everton), Tameka Yallop (SK Brann).

Forwards: Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Mary Fowler (Manchester City) Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Hayley Raso (Free agent), Kyah Simon (Free agent), Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC).