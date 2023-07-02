Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Giulia Dragoni joined Barcelona in January

Italy have named 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni in their 23-player squad for the Women's World Cup.

Barcelona midfielder Dragoni made her debut in a 0-0 friendly draw at home to Morocco on Saturday, before being named in the final squad on Sunday.

The Italian squad had already seen surprises with captain Sara Gama omitted from the preliminary selection.

Coach Milena Bertolini said she left the 34-year-old out for "technical-tactical and physical" factors.

The World Cup begins on 20 July in Australia and New Zealand.

Bertolini's final squad announcement came with few further surprises as she included key players Cristiana Girelli, Lisa Boattin and Manuela Giugliano.

The coach did not say who would take over from Gama as skipper.

Defenders Maria Luisa Filangeri and Beatrice Merlo have been named on standby in case of illness or injury and will train with the squad in the lead up to the tournament.

Italy start their World Cup against Argentina on 24 July before taking on Sweden and South Africa in Group G.

Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi (Fiorentina), Francesca Durante (Inter), Laura Giuliani (Milan)

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (Roma), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Lucia di Guglielmo (Roma), Martina Lenzini (Juventus), Elena Linari (Roma), Benedetta Orsi (Sassuolo), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Giulia Dragoni (Barcelona), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Giada Greggi (Roma), Emma Severini (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Chiara Beccari (Juventus), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Sofia Cantore (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (Roma), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Benedetta Glionna (Roma), Annamaria Serturini (Roma)