Close menu

Manor Solomon: Tottenham reach agreement to sign winger from Shakhtar Donetsk

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments61

Solomon nets magnificent goal to for Fulham in FA Cup

Tottenham have reached a verbal agreement to sign Manor Solomon.

The 23-year-old is set to undergo a medical this week before signing his contract with Spurs.

The winger was at Fulham last season, where he scored five times in 24 appearances, and Cottagers' manager Marco Silva had been keen to keep him.

He joined Fulham on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk after exercising a Fifa rule allowing Ukraine-based players to suspend their contracts.

The rule, applying to players who are not Ukrainian nationals, was introduced by Fifa following the invasion by Russia.

Solomon was in Kyiv at the time of the Russian invasion in February 2022, telling BBC Sport earlier this year about how he "woke up to the sound of explosions and sirens".

The Israeli international will become Tottenham's fourth signing of the summer following winger Dejan Kulusevski, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and midfielder James Maddison.

New manager Ange Postecoglu is looking to strengthen his side after Spurs finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League last season, missing out on European football for the 2023-24 campaign.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

61 comments

  • Comment posted by Threerizlas, today at 10:34

    "woke up to the sound of explosions and sirens"

    Must have reminded hin of home.

    And

    Good prep for living in London....

  • Comment posted by Mass, today at 10:33

    Of course they would. Israeli connection..

  • Comment posted by ElonsMoose, today at 10:32

    Spurs? Players needed, must have bottle to shatter pre season.

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Reds MUFC, today at 10:17

    So snidey The Spuds stealing this lad from Fulham through bribery.

    • Reply posted by The Iron Duke, today at 10:23

      The Iron Duke replied:
      Well that’s not actually the case but if it makes you feel better posting drivel you have a nice day

  • Comment posted by gadgyarab, today at 10:16

    Is this wise?

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 10:07

    Decent signing I think. He won't be starting every game, but with Lucas Moura gone we do need a bit of extra cover on the wing and I'm assuming this will be a pretty reasonably priced deal for a player that's more than good enough to back us up.

  • Comment posted by nicknack1, today at 10:07

    Who?

    If Kane leaves Spurs are in massive trouble

    • Reply posted by Eli Rothbergman, today at 10:16

      Eli Rothbergman replied:
      And by Jove, he should leave!

  • Comment posted by ohound52, today at 10:03

    I dont really care for Spurs but like the way they are doing business this summer. Purposeful with phaffing about. Not being in Europe may turn out to be a good thing.

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 09:56

    Slimy behaviour from Tottenham to take advantage of the situation like this.

    Despicable conduct.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 10:05

      Cole replied:
      ... How, exactly? It's in the transfer rules, and if not Spurs then another club would have. Quit whining, why don't you?

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 09:51

    Shame for Shaktar, seems a little unfair. But then again, those the rules!

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 10:10

      Turtle replied:
      Spurs haven't finished in the top ten for over a decade. Do they really think this is going to make them better?

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 09:50

    Would not get on the bench of any other top club hoping to play in UCL so perfect, cheap, going nowhere singing that has Levy written all over it. Still, the stadium will be packed with highest season ticket prices across Europe but the team is not even playing in Europe. Levy Out!!!

    • Reply posted by bob, today at 10:08

      bob replied:
      Cheap, talented option to bolster the attacking positions, saving the cash for the most pressing area of need, Centre backs!

  • Comment posted by Ant Acklew, today at 09:49

    Tottenham Hotspur.Embarrassment to England. The fa’s favourite.

    • Reply posted by DAVIDS, today at 10:24

      DAVIDS replied:
      What do you know?Nada

  • Comment posted by M Cook, today at 09:49

    Sadly Spurs can not compete with the likes of Man City & Chelsea for players. Not that I am abdicating selling out, as many clubs have to dubious owners.

    • Reply posted by Football_understand, today at 10:03

      Football_understand replied:
      Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool & Newcastle to be exact.

      Aston Villa seem to be attracting better players than Spurs aswell.

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 09:48

    As a Fulham fan this is disappointing. Ok he was never first name on the team sheet, but he has shown what he is capable of and
    if we are going to build on last season we need a good squad. Hope this isn't the start of a slow trickle of players going elsewhere...

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 10:33

      Mate replied:
      Fulham have improved better than Spurs anyway

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 09:48

    Another piece fits into Ange’s jigsaw. He did the same at Celtic in 2021 when they needed a new squad. He’s brilliant in the transfer market.

  • Comment posted by BoingBoingRich, today at 09:47

    Shopping in the same place as Fulham. Is that where Spurs are?

    • Reply posted by Username not valid, today at 09:50

      Username not valid replied:
      And pinching things out of their trolley.

  • Comment posted by Bleakmidwinter, today at 09:45

    We're playing Shakhtar in a friendly before the season starts. Some sort of recompense should be agreed with them then , despite there being no obligation to do so.

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 09:44

    Will Tottenham Hotspur ever sell Harry Kane instead of keeping him as a prisoner for another year.

    • Reply posted by Tom78, today at 10:00

      Tom78 replied:
      Weird kind of prisoner getting £200,000 per week and having signed a multi year contract with a signing on fee of £millions...

  • Comment posted by British Patriot, today at 09:44

    Spurs more active than Man Utd. Oh dear

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 09:43

    Get a bit bored of Spurs always nabbing our players (yes, I know technically he isn't ours but...). That said his attitude is questionable, and whilst he is clearly talented I do feel.he has more of a Spurs than a Fulham mentality, i.e. mercurial but inconsistent, rather than team focused. Will be interesting to see how he works.with Post....

    • Reply posted by Bleakmidwinter, today at 09:47

      Bleakmidwinter replied:
      Yes I get it. As a Tottenham supporter I used to feel the same way about Man United and Real Madrid

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport