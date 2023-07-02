Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham have reached a verbal agreement to sign Manor Solomon.

The 23-year-old is set to undergo a medical this week before signing his contract with Spurs.

The winger was at Fulham last season, where he scored five times in 24 appearances, and Cottagers' manager Marco Silva had been keen to keep him.

He joined Fulham on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk after exercising a Fifa rule allowing Ukraine-based players to suspend their contracts.

The rule, applying to players who are not Ukrainian nationals, was introduced by Fifa following the invasion by Russia.

Solomon was in Kyiv at the time of the Russian invasion in February 2022, telling BBC Sport earlier this year about how he "woke up to the sound of explosions and sirens".

The Israeli international will become Tottenham's fourth signing of the summer following winger Dejan Kulusevski, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and midfielder James Maddison.

New manager Ange Postecoglu is looking to strengthen his side after Spurs finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League last season, missing out on European football for the 2023-24 campaign.