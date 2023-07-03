Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Peter Cavanagh spent nine years as a player at Accrington before spells at Fleetwood, Rochdale and Altrincham

Plymouth Argyle have appointed Manchester City academy coach Peter Cavanagh as a first-team coach.

The 41-year-old, who has coached at the academies of both Everton and Liverpool, played more than 300 games across the EFL and National League.

He was named lead foundation coach at Manchester City in January 2022.

"We have been aware of his capabilities for some time and thrilled that he has decided to join us," said Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher.

"He has already made a considerable impression on the group and his coaching philosophies align with the staff we already have in place at the club."

Director of football Neil Dewsnip added: "He fits the mould of coach we like to have and joins the club from an excellent coaching pedigree.

"I have been aware of his journey for a number of years from Everton to Manchester City and he is an extremely sought-after coach.

"His main roles will be to develop an individual development programme for all of the first-team players to help them grow and improve, which is a key philosophy of the club."