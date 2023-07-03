Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Defender Lewis Gibson scored his first senior goal during his loan spell with Bristol Rovers last season

Plymouth Argyle have signed defender Lewis Gibson following his departure from Premier League side Everton.

The 22-year-old began his career in Newcastle's academy before joining the Toffees aged 17, although he did not make a first-team appearance for them.

The centre-back has had spells on loan at Fleetwood, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday, and spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers.

He made 33 appearances for Joey Barton's side, scoring one goal.

"We are signing a ball-playing central defender who has his best years ahead of him and has so much room for development," Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher said external-link .

"Left-sided defenders are also hard to come by, especially of Lewis' quality, and we beat off a number of clubs trying to clinch his services."

