Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Joy Mukena made almost 100 appearances for sixth-tier side St Albans during his three seasons with the club

Crawley Town have signed centre-back Joy Mukena on a two-year deal following his exit from National League South side St Albans.

The 24-year-old made almost 100 appearances for the sixth-tier club since 2020, helping them reach the play-off final last season.

He began his career in Tottenham's academy and joined Watford in 2017 but did not appear for their first-team.

The defender has also played for non-league side Bracknell Town.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.