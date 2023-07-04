Close menu

Daniel Farke: Leeds United appoint former Norwich City boss

Last updated on .From the section Leeds Unitedcomments388

Daniel Farke took charge of a total of 208 games with Norwich City winning 87 of them.
Daniel Farke won 87 of his 208 games in charge of Norwich City

Leeds United have appointed former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as their manager on a four-year deal.

The 46-year-old German spent four years with the Canaries and twice led them to promotion to the Premier League.

Farke spent last season with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach but was sacked after they finished 10th.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in 2022-23 after a campaign that saw them sack two managers, with Sam Allardyce then unable to keep them up.

"I feel humble at this time, I know the responsibility to fulfil all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown," Farke told the club website.external-link

"The most important thing is to create a togetherness and unity within this club again and, from today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players, and I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can't wait for the first game of the season."

Farke was appointed manager at Carrow Road in June 2017 after a spell as head coach of Borussia Dortmund reserves, and guided the Canaries to the second-tier title in his second full season in charge.

They finished bottom of the Premier League the following campaign but Farke led them straight back up, once again as champions.

After a poor start to the 2021-22 campaign he was sacked in November - hours after their first win of the top-flight season, at Brentford.

Farke subsequently had a brief spell in charge of Russian side Krasnodar, but left without managing a game because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and then took over at Monchengladbach on a three-year deal last summer.

Leeds start the Championship season at home to Cardiff on Sunday, 6 August.

The job at hand as Leeds look to bounce back

Leeds United head coach Sam Allardyce
Leeds' three-year stay in the Premier League came to an end in May as they lost 4-1 at home to Tottenham on the final day and finished 19th

The Whites have turned to a man who has won promotion in two of his three seasons managing in English football's second tier as they look to avoid another lengthy spell outside the top flight.

Marcelo Bielsa ended their 16-year exile from the Premier League in 2020 as champions, and the legendary Argentine then led them to a ninth-placed finish in 2020-21.

However, they struggled the following season and Bielsa was replaced by Jesse Marsch in February, and Leeds survived relegation thanks to a final-day win at Brentford.

After a summer which saw influential players Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips depart for Barcelona and Manchester City respectively, they made an encouraging start last season with seven points from their first three league games.

They were unable to keep this going and Marsch was sacked on 5 February and eventually replaced by former Watford boss Javi Gracia on a deal until the end of the season.

The Spaniard won three of his first six league matches but after a run of four defeats in five he was sacked with four games remaining, as the board gambled on veteran Allardyce to try to help them away from danger.

It was not to be, though, as Leeds won just one point from those four matches and were relegated on the last day after a dismal 4-1 home defeat by Tottenham.

Analysis

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Daniel Farke cuts a genial figure when close up sitting around a table interviewing him as the new Leeds United manager for the first time.

He has a humility infused with a deep confidence and candid realism.

He knows what it takes to ensure promotion from the Championship - the toughest of all leagues he says - but you soon realise that having done that twice with Norwich City, the challenge Farke has set himself and the club is to become established in the Premier League.

Over the course of the four-year deal he has signed at Elland Road, the 46-year-old must feel he will have tools - which he admits were missing at Carrow Road - to go up and stay up in the top flight.

The club did not need selling to the German, who revealed the only convincing he required was that "all of the key people were on the same page - the owners, the board and all the people in the sporting department".

The San Francisco 49ers Enterprises takeover is not yet ratified by the English Football League, but Farke can see enough of the picture to take on the role regardless.

With enough trust established in those above him, Farke is eager to do the same with his charges - starting with appealing to their "heads and hearts" to recreate a winning mentality.

Comments

Join the conversation

389 comments

  • Comment posted by Matt S, today at 18:15

    Decent manager, I would be happy if I was a Leeds fan. Norwich threw him under a bus

    • Reply posted by hector300, today at 18:26

      hector300 replied:
      Absolutely correct but he maintained his dignity in the face of abuse from the crowd and never bad mouthed the club in public. That must have taken some doing.

  • Comment posted by AO18, today at 18:09

    Good manager- much better than Marsch, Gracia or Allardyce. Promotion specialist and expect him to do well with proper resources once back in the Prem.

    • Reply posted by Opinions Of Sheep, today at 18:11

      Opinions Of Sheep replied:
      BONG BONG SPEACIALIST, Couldn't keep anything up. needs a Blue Pill to assist

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 18:19

    Great appointment imo, he has what it takes to get Leeds back to the PL.

    • Reply posted by Tortoise, today at 18:29

      Tortoise replied:
      His soccer ball knowledge is poor

  • Comment posted by EIRELEEDS, today at 18:08

    Finally we have our man. Get stuck in, keep only those players that love the club. MOT.

    • Reply posted by dersinghampaul, today at 18:12

      dersinghampaul replied:
      Nobody 'loves' their club any more, and no amount of badge kissing will persuade anybody otherwise. It's just a question of how much they get paid.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:22

    I like Farke, he is a very good manager felt that Norwich City gave up on him too soon. Expect Leeds to be contenders for promotion this season.

    • Reply posted by Tortoise, today at 18:29

      Tortoise replied:
      Norwich would be in league 5 if they stuck with this soccer coach

  • Comment posted by HockeyJohn, today at 18:07

    Bring some of the junior players into the 1st team squad - Gray, Gyabi, Joseph, Perkins.

    • Reply posted by Tortoise, today at 18:21

      Tortoise replied:
      Now you're relegated to the conference you can play any old muppets and win

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 18:22

    At least he's got experience in the Championship and has been successful in getting teams promoted. I wish him well and let's hope it works out for everyone involved.

    • Reply posted by ok great and, today at 19:32

      ok great and replied:
      Leeds might as well Farke it as nothing else has worked.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:29

    Leeds Utd took their sweet time but in the end made a good appointment. Farke can handle the Championship challenge as he has proven in the past. Good luck Leeds for the upcoming season.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:31

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Please use Leeds Utd new name going forward – Leeds 49ers.

  • Comment posted by your mum, today at 18:06

    time will tell how this works out. Im not a leeds fan but this seems like a good appt. With parachute payments they should be promoted again, even if they cant stay up once theyre there. Theyre not really good enough for the prem but perhaps too good for the championship

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 20:18

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      The only thing in Leeds favour vs other relegated teams is recent experience of the championship. But seeing as it is dog eat dog, with games twice a week quite often, and they couldn't be bothered in the PL, I doubt they will bounce straight back. Only got promoted thanks to Bielsaball last time.

  • Comment posted by leeds181, today at 18:07

    at last, that was sooo drawn out. Now lets get the players sorted out quickly

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:25

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Duncan Ferguson has just got hit with more bad news, boy is he having a day to forget. 😁

  • Comment posted by Crankie, today at 18:06

    Astute appointment, think he will do well...

    • Reply posted by Kyle0, today at 18:12

      Kyle0 replied:
      He is awful

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 18:18

    S*d it, thought he might have been in the frame for Hillsborough. Good appointment especially if he funds to spend.

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 18:10

    I think this is a great appointment. Daniel knows how to get out of the Championship. I hope the fans get behind him and the board support him in the transfer market. All the best to him

    • Reply posted by dersinghampaul, today at 18:13

      dersinghampaul replied:
      Trouble is, he knows how to take them back down again.

  • Comment posted by Trader88, today at 18:20

    Good appointment with the task at hand. Hopefully with the pitiful and dubious Orta gone, money will be spent wisely and Leeds can bounce straight back to the Prem. After that, we can deal with it at the time…

  • Comment posted by Originallad, today at 18:06

    Great appointment. Now back him in the transfer window!

  • Comment posted by Soccer pal, today at 18:09

    He finished 10th in the Bundesliga and got sacked? It is a tough world

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 18:11

    Glad he's back. Good manager. I can see him bringing them straight back up.

  • Comment posted by Vic52, today at 18:33

    Good luck. Not a Leeds fan but hope all works out. An honourable & capable manager.

  • Comment posted by bluepegasus, today at 18:37

    As a Norwich fan I’d say this guy will really take you up if he’s properly backed in the transfer market. Something that Webber failed to do and then made him the scapegoat for his pathetic recruitment.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 18:05

    Took a while but the right appointment. MOT

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport