Josh Key made 48 Exeter City appearances in 2022-23, scoring four goals

Swansea City are closing in on the signing of out-of-contract Exeter City defender Josh Key.

Right-back or wing-back Key, 23, was a target for Swansea last season and has been linked with a number of other Championship clubs.

Swansea were unable to agree a deal for Key in the January transfer window.

Though Key's contract has expired, Swansea will need to pay compensation to Exeter because he is under the age of 24.

Key has scored eight goals in 148 senior appearances for Exeter, but turned down the offer of a new deal at the League One club.

He was part of the academy at hometown team Torquay before switching to Exeter at under-16 level.

Key helped the Grecians win promotion from League Two in the 2021-22 season.

Swansea have been short of options on both sides of their defence for some time, with the need for new faces made even more pressing this summer following the departures of out-of-contract duo Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning, who are both without clubs - for the moment - having failed to agree new deals.