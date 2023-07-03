Close menu

Josko Gvardiol wants to join Manchester City, says RB Leipzig sports director

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol
Josko Gvardiol helped Croatia finish third at the World Cup last year

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has told RB Leipzig he wants to move to Manchester City, says the German club's sports director Max Eberl.

Talks between the clubs are taking place for the 21-year-old centre-back, Eberl added.

BBC Sport understands City have yet to make a bid.

"Josko and his advisors have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City," Eberl told Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper.external-link

"We are in talks. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment."

Reports suggestexternal-link Gvardiol could cost in the region of £86m, which would make him the most expensive defender in football history.

Gvardiol helped Croatia reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga and won the German Cup last season.

They were knocked out of the Champions League by City 8-1 on aggregate, following a 1-1 draw in Germany and a 7-0 defeat at Etihad Stadium.

If Gvardiol leaves, he would become the latest high-profile player to depart from Leipzig this summer following the exits of Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai and Konrad Laimer.

France forward Nkunku has joined Chelsea, Hungary midfielder Szoboszlai has been signed by Liverpool, and Laimer has left for domestic rivals for Bayern Munich.

"I can understand the disappointment and concern of the fans," Eberl said. "No club and no coach in this world wants to lose players of this calibre.

"But we have been prepared for this and I can promise that we will have once more a good and exciting team."

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 14:14

    Who wouldn't want to join the current European champions?

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:27

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Whoever doesn't want to spend much of their time sitting on the bench.

  • Comment posted by Rich-D, today at 13:55

    Would be a good signing for City. Ideal scenario is to be able top up a quality squad with one or two big transfers each summer. Minimal disruption, others to pick up the slack whilst they adjust.
    Whilst we (LFC) are performing open heart surgery on our midfield 🤣 (although doing it quite well, I think!)

    • Reply posted by 1968STEVE, today at 14:08

      1968STEVE replied:
      Can't argue with that. Liverpool bought 2 midfielders I would happily have taken if we had the space. City will maintain the standard of the left side of defence whilst bringing the average age down if we sign Gvardiol. Should recoup the 2 outlays for Kovacic and Gvardiol with sales of Cancelo and probably Laporte

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 14:26

    May I remind the trolls that's City's surge to the treble correlates exactly with the PL charges. You shot yourself in the foot, and if you want to continue, be our guests

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 14:28

      Leanne replied:
      Well said Naz :)

      #Haaland52 #93:20 #Treble

  • Comment posted by Word_Vision, today at 13:52

    What I've seen of Mr Gvardiol He is absolutely the Real Deal... Looks like City for the title for the foreseeable future ....🤔...

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:21

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      If Josko Gvardiol wants to join Manchester City that's what he will end up doing. Nothing earth shattering about that.

  • Comment posted by JeffLintonIsaVigorousPigeon, today at 13:52

    Suspect this means that Laporte will be on his way then? Not sure what happened to him as he seemed the perfect fit beside Dias?

    • Reply posted by Tortoise, today at 14:26

      Tortoise replied:
      At 29 they can probably still get a good transfer fee for him, which will only start to go down as he gets into his 30s. Signing replacements before they are needed immediately is a pretty good strategy.
      Plus could always be a case of him wanting to return to Spain and simply hasn't made a scene about it

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 13:52

    I wonder why he wants to go to the best club in the world; current treble winners; best coach in the world; best ground in the world; best fans in the world; cos we are fantastic, brilliant, wonderful, exceptional, quite simply the BEST CLUB IN THE WORLD 🤪🤪🤪😃😃😃

    • Reply posted by mits, today at 13:54

      mits replied:
      $$$$

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 14:10

    Director says he wants to leave.

    Of course he does! Why wouldn't a player go to a club that wins trophies and pays the most?

    To be fair to City, they spent big money on many players & have developed a success team which they tweak each season. All other teams are trying to catch up, some can pay just as much, & try with several signings, and others will try to manage a budget & be competitive

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 14:23

      Naz MCFC replied:
      You should check out the net spends of Premier League teams. City sit 10th over 5 years.

  • Comment posted by AYUB, today at 14:22

    First it was the jibe that City haven't won Champions League...now they have done that, its now the FFP Charges jibe....This shows the level of mentality of some of the people here...If you don't have anything positive to criticize City, please stop the jibes...you just make yourselves look stupid. Remember everyone is innocent till proven guilty in any allegation.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 14:24

      Leanne replied:
      Well said indeed.

      #Haaland52 #93:20 #Treble

  • Comment posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 14:24

    Looks like he's going to be a fantastic signing for City if they can get him for £85m, would have loved to have seen him at Liverpool but strengthening the midfield was our priority in this window

  • Comment posted by SJH, today at 13:50

    The two best teams over the last 5 years have had the best recruitment. A decent sporting director is worth their weight in gold, why pay crazy money for an average player when SD cost a fraction to get the recruitment right in the first place.

    • Reply posted by mustardcustard, today at 14:29

      mustardcustard replied:
      Why bother with that nonsense when you can get away with financial doping

  • Comment posted by Jordy, today at 14:41

    Gotta love the desperate attempts from the mercenary city fans on here trying to justify another ridiculous amount of money spent on a defender.
    The world knows how they've become successful. It's a monkey on their shoulder that they will never shake

    • Reply posted by blue moon, today at 14:44

      blue moon replied:
      Your the one with the problem.

  • Comment posted by fufyufyu, today at 14:25

    Enjoying the excellent comments on here from fanofsport and other similarly well informed individuals. Think they have the wit of a banker

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 14:58

      Dan replied:
      You did say banker!

  • Comment posted by iambanksy, today at 14:23

    He's great on football manager to be fair

  • Comment posted by GSB-OUT , today at 14:01

    Pep Gvardiol's son presumably. Nepotism!

    • Reply posted by Localist, today at 14:50

      Localist replied:
      Next year they’ll be signing Gwardio and the year after that Gxardi.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 14:47

    I wish I owned a European football team. Sure fire way to make money quickly by selling to Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Dandog, today at 14:51

    Looks a superstar, but do City need another CB? Laporte never gets a game and he used to be mustard

  • Comment posted by Localist, today at 15:04

    City are now so far ahead that each year they are just going to sign one player with a name following a sequence that is amended from the name of their manager.

    2023: Gvardiol
    2024: Gwardio
    2025: Gxardi
    2026: Gyard
    2027: Gzar

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 14:19

    He turned Leeds down about 2-3 seasons back has he claimed he wasn’t ready for that step up!🤣 Well if City add him and beat Arsenal to the punch on Rice (he is never 105 million pound player btw) the rest might as well give up now. PL will become as one sided as the SPL and F1

    • Reply posted by mcfc2308, today at 14:27

      mcfc2308 replied:
      Rice to Arsenal is already done so he won't be coming to Manchester. Frankly, I doubt that he ever wanted to in any case. City gave up the chase at £90-odd million either
      because they don't rate him as a £105m player (I agree with you btw), because he doesn't want to move away from the south for family reasons (also reported)
      because City were just trying to drive up Arsenal's final purchase price

  • Comment posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 14:41

    I suppose even Manchester is more pleasant than Jeddah… sometimes

  • Comment posted by Rob Down South, today at 14:32

    City better be careful. That’s about the same price Utd paid for big Harry.

