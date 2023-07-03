Last updated on .From the section Wales

Helen Ward celebrates scoring against Estonia in October 2021, her record 44th goal for Wales

International women's friendly: USA v Wales Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose Date: Sunday, 9 July Kick-off: 21:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales and live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

All-time leading goalscorer Helen Ward expects Wales to make history by reaching at least one of the next two major tournaments.

Wales' women's team have never qualified for a major championship.

They narrowly missed out on the 2023 Women's World Cup, but Ward believes they can reach the 2025 Euros or 2027 World Cup.

"I'm really confident that this group will qualify for at least one of the two next major tournaments," said Ward.

"The first milestone will be that first tournament and then once you've done it and have a taste for it, it hopefully becomes the norm. Qualifying for the first one will be the biggest step."

Ward was part of a Wales team who missed out on qualifying for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup after play-off defeat to Switzerland.

Wales made history by reaching the play-offs, having never previously reached that stage.

The next major target for Gemma Grainger's side is Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

"As we've seen with the men's team, it's not that easy [to qualify]," said Ward.

"The focus has to be on doing it for the first time and once that's happened, it's about progressing and being consistent."

Ward believes Grainger's players can provide more threats than in the past as they seek to make a bigger mark at international level.

"There are goals from different areas now which is something we didn't have before," said Ward, who retired from Wales duty earlier this year.

"The way they play now is very much a team approach in terms of rotations up top and that'll allow different players to get into good positions.

"There'll be lots of players contributing at key moments and I've got no doubt they'll be there or thereabouts in the Euros and if not this time, certainly the World Cup."

Wales have the chance to enhance their international standing when take on four-time World Cup winners United States in an historic friendly in San Jose on Sunday, 9 July (21:00 BST).

"When a nation like the USA asks for a friendly in preparation for the World Cup, it goes to show the levels of the [Wales] team. I never imagined it'd happen," said Ward.

"It's a great opportunity for this squad to go over there and test themselves against the very best.

"They're reigning world champions and they're preparing for a World Cup. Of course, we wish we were there ourselves, but that's not the case, and this is another step in the right direction."

Ward, who won 105 caps for her country, added: "We've tested ourselves against some amazing sides down the years and done really well against top nations.

"There's no reason why we can't go over there and do something similar."

The 37-year old called time on her playing career at the end of 2022-23 having seen her club side, Watford, promoted to the FA Women's Championship.

Ward says she would have loved to have played against the USA.

"It's an opportunity any player would relish, and in my 15-year career we didn't get the chance to play against the USA or even Germany, who Wales play in the Nations League," she said.

"I think we played Germany in one of the last games before I made my debut and now it'll be one of the first games after I've retired."

Ward thinks there are plenty of players who can challenge her tally of 44 Wales goals.

"You have players that have been there and done it, the likes of Jess Fishlock," she said.

"Then if you're looking at newer players, there's Ceri Holland who had a wonderful season for Liverpool and really hit the ground running as soon as she made her debut for Wales.

"Carrie Jones - we know there's been a lot of talk about her. I think Hannah Cain has been in really good form since returning from her knee injury.

"There's lots of talent and I'm sure any of them can add to their goal tally and rival me."

The former forward was speaking at a Football Association of Wales (FAW) Huddle event in Cardiff aimed at providing football opportunities to girls aged 4-11 across the country.

Ward, who recently completed her Uefa B licence with the FAW, said: "You don't get to elite international football without grassroots level football.

"You ask any professional footballer, male or female, about early memories in football and it's always things like this.

"I have no doubt that these festivals in years to come will have produced players in the domestic league and hopefully, internationally as well.

"We saw one little girl with a Sophie Ingle shirt which was amazing. I think that just goes to show the work that's being done in Wales.

"Since making my Wales debut in 2008 to now, it's almost like a different game.

"The support we've had from the FAW and fans as well, it's been a huge shift in mentality and I think it's only getting better."