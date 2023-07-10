Jordan Nobbs (left) is joined by Aston Villa team-mate Rachel Daly in the England squad

Jordan Nobbs has endured a career riddled with injuries but the years of disappointment were quickly forgotten when she was called up to England's Women's World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old has earned 71 England caps since 2013, but injuries led to absences from the 2019 World Cup and Euro 2022, as well as the Olympic Games in 2021 with Great Britain.

Only two players in the squad have more caps than Nobbs but she feels like a fresh addition, finally getting her chance again at a major tournament after a six-year wait.

"I'm still waking up now with the butterfly feeling. Everyone dreams of playing in major tournaments," said Nobbs.

"Everyone knows the journey I've been on so to be part of this one and be part of such a talented squad is an unbelievable feeling.

"My phone obviously blew up after the call up. The closest people to you know the journey and they see the everyday things."

'I had nothing to lose'

Jordan Nobbs started for England in the Euro 2017 semi-final defeat by the Netherlands, managed by Sarina Wiegman

Midfielder Nobbs made a bold decision to leave Arsenal after 12 years in January, joining Aston Villa for regular game time.

It paid off as she proved her worth to manager Sarina Wiegman, earning a recall to the England squad.

"I knew with regular game time I could get back to my best. [I had] a manager like Carla [Ward] who gave me licence to play and enjoy my football again," said Nobbs.

"It was a risk to a certain extent but with the limited game-time I was getting [at Arsenal], I had nothing to lose as well.

"There were a lot of tears and it was difficult to leave a club that I loved and owe a lot to. But when it comes to wanting to drive towards another major tournament I had to do everything possible."

Nobbs' impressive comeback from injury can be an inspiration to some of the Lionesses' biggest stars, who will miss the tournament.

Captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead are both out with anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, the issue which Nobbs suffered before the 2019 World Cup.

"It's like learning to walk again when you suffer that kind of injury. I was sat in front of the TV with ice on my leg. You're not really doing much," said Nobbs.

"You go into a place where you self-sabotage, sit and mope around for a bit. Once you're up again, your goal is to get back on that pitch.

"If I look back and think about what I've been through, I'm still here fighting. You can come through a lot in the game."