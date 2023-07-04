Last updated on .From the section Southampton

New Southampton boss Russell Martin (left) says he hopes he can convince some players, like midfielder James Ward-Prowse (right), to stay at St Marys

New Southampton manager Russell Martin says the opportunity to coach on the south coast was "too good an opportunity" to turn down.

The 37-year-old replaced Ruben Selles who left Saints following their relegation from the Premier League.

"We were happy in Swansea," he told BBC Radio Solent in his first interview since becoming boss on 21 June.

"The coaching staff, my family and myself, in terms of the place and the people it was fantastic."

He added: "So for something to come along and make us leave, it had to be right."

Martin, who guided Swansea to 10th in the Championship in 2022-23, signed a three-year deal at St Mary's until 2026.

Four former Swans, including assistant manager Matt Gill, have joined him to make up the backroom staff.

"I'm a big believer in trusting my instincts and intuition on people and opportunities and it has served me right so far," Martin said.

"After all the conversations I had with the club, thinking about the playing squad that is already here, the facility, all of the club's history and traditions, it was all just really exciting.

"When we sat down as a coaching staff and put it all together we felt like coming here to Southampton was too good an opportunity to turn down."

Southampton have started pre-season training as they prepare to take on the rigours of Championship football next season.

They are yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window and have lost the services of forward Theo Walcott and midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi whose contracts ran out at the end of June.

Croatian winger Mislav Orsic, who joined Saints in January in 2023, has transferred to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Meanwhile, loyal servant James Ward-Prowse has been linked with a return to the Premier League with a number of clubs reportedly enquiring about his services.

"I have nothing to say about James Ward-Prowse or Tino Livramento," Martin said.

"Whilst they are here all we can do is ask them to train and give everything they've got.

"In terms of transfers I've got nothing to say, some people will stay and some people will leave.

"Jason Wilcox [director of football] will take care of all that stuff and we will have conversations about it because he wants my opinion, but he is looking after the best interests of the club.

"I'm pretty relaxed about it.

"I hope I can convince some of the players who are 50/50 to stay.

"I think there will be some players who we can't avoid who will end up back in the Premier League, that's the nature of the game and you have to respect that."

Martin wants Saints to 'dominate every aspect of the game'

Russell Martin is tasked with rebuilding a Southampton side that finished bottom of the Premier League in May, ending their 11-year stay in the top flight

Martin moved into management in 2019 with MK Dons and became head coach of Swansea City in 2021.

The Swans steadily improved over his two seasons, finishing 15th in year one and 10th in his second campaign in charge with success based on a combination of passing and pressing opponents.

The former defender says Saints supporters can expect to see an evolved version of that strategy.

"There will be loads of stuff that looks similar to the team at Swansea but there will be loads of stuff that looks different too," he said.

"How we played at MK Dons evolved at Swansea based on similar principals and concept but it looked different.

"It will be the same here in Southampton without losing what we believe in, which is to try and dominate every aspect of the game.

"To be the best on the ball, most of the time you have to be the best without it, so that's what we will try and be and we will be relentless with the players about it.

"So far I hope they are enjoying it, they are working hard and they're knackered, but that is the beauty of pre-season.

"We have a plan in place and we are ticking things off nicely and the players have been amazing.

"We have really enjoyed the first week - it's been an exciting start for us and we are excited to see where it can go."

Southampton play pre-season friendlies against Turkish side Goztepe, League One Reading and Premier League Bournemouth in July before starting their Championship campaign with a visit to Sheffield Wednesday on 4 August.