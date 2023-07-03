Last updated on .From the section Burnley

James Trafford helped Bolton reach the League One play-offs and win the Papa Johns Trophy last season

Newly promoted Burnley have agreed an initial £15m deal to sign goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City.

The fee could rise to £19m with add-ons for the 20-year-old, who is currently on international duty with England at the European Under-21 Championship.

Trafford, who is yet to appear in the Premier League, has spent the previous two seasons on loan in League One with Accrington and Bolton.

Burnley face champions City in their top-flight opener on 11 August.

City have included a buy-back option into the deal for Trafford, who now has to complete a medical and agree personal terms with the Clarets.

Trafford, who is yet to concede a goal for England in their run to the semi-finals of the Under-21 Euros, will be the second goalkeeper to arrive at Turf Moor this summer.

Manager Vincent Kompany signed goalkeeper Lawrence Vigoroux from Leyton Orient in June, while another former City player, Kosovo international Arijanet Muric, was the club's number one last term, featuring 41 times as they won the Championship convincingly.

Burnley also signed Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea from West Brom this summer, while Jordan Beyer's loan move from Borussia Monchengladbach was made permanent in May.