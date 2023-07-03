Last updated on .From the section Football

Shreeves has presented The Debate, Sunday Supplement and the Football Show while at Sky

Geoff Shreeves has announced he is leaving Sky Sports after more than 30 years with the broadcaster.

The reporter, 58, has been a key member of Sky's Premier League coverage since joining the organisation in 1992.

His departure follows commentator Martin Tyler, who left Sky last month after 33 years.

"There's an old saying that you always have to know the best time to leave even the greatest party," said Shreeves.

"And that's what my 32 years at Sky have been - the most fantastic party I could ever imagine attending. From the first kick of a ball in the live coverage of the Premier League to Manchester City's title celebrations last season - with plenty in between.

"I have been fortunate to work for a ground-breaking company who have helped revolutionise football. But the time is right to move on."

Sky Sports' director of football Gary Hughes said: "Geoff has been an integral part of the Sky Sports football team and the best tunnel reporter in the business, interviewing the biggest names at the biggest games for over 30 years.

"Geoff leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future."

Shreeves' and Tyler's departures follow Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports' flagship Soccer Saturday show in May, having hosted the programme for more than 25 years.

Former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness also left his role as a Sky Sports pundit in April after 15 years.