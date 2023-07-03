Rangers have agreed a £4.3m, plus £1.3m in add-ons, deal to sign 28-year-old Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese and the transfer will be sealed on Tuesday. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Cyriel Dessers is undergoing a medical after Rangers agreed a fee in the region of £4.5m with Cremonese for the 28-year-old forward and the deal is expected to be concluded in the next 24 hours. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers are ready to make a fresh bid for Danilo after their £3.5m opening offer for the 24-year-old Brazilian striker was rejected by Feyenoord. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Brazilian striker Danilo has told Feyenoord he wants to move to Rangers after the Glasgow club had a £3.5m offer for the 24-year-old rejected. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo intends to remain at Ibrox despite claims that the 22-year-old had been "made available" for transfer by the Scottish Premiership club. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers are destined not to receive a sell-on fee should Brighton & Hove Albion sign Calvin Bassey from Ajax as a clause would only be activate if the 23-year-old defender moved for more than the initial sale price while the Premier League club look poised to conclude a deal for a similar fee of £18.7m or less. (Rangers Review) external-link

Sporting Lisbon are considering a move for 21-year-old Celtic winger Liel Abada, particularly if they lose Marcus Edwards, who is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs. (Sky Sports)

Celtic back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is planning a move to Australia despite having two years left of his contract after meeting partner Brittany Hockley through an online dating app during the Scottish champions' summer tour there last summer, he has told Stellar magazine. (Stellar via Scottish Sun) external-link

Bologna have ended their pursuit of Scotland Under-21 left-back Josh Doig after Serie A rivals Torino offered a bigger fee for the Hellas Verona 21-year-old, believed to be around £5.2m, with former club Hibernian due a seven-figure sell-on fee should the bid be successful. (Gianluca Di Marzio) external-link

Hibs may have to offer up striker Christian Doidge if they want to land Dylan Levitt from Dundee United having so far failed to get near the relegated club's £500,000 asking fee for the midfielder during negotiations. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson admits Hibs have "a couple of offers pending for" their players and have big decisions to make over the coming weeks, while they are also weighing up loan offers for other fringe players after midfielder Dylan Tait joined Hamilton Academical for a year. (The Scotsman) external-link

Heart of Midlothian will have to make a late increased offer if they want to land long-term target Sammy Silvera after Central Coast Mariners accepted four six figure bids from English Championship clubs, including Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle, for the 22-year-old winger. (Daily Record) external-link