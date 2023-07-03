Close menu

Tom Brewitt: Swindon Town defender signs new one-year contract

Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Tom Brewitt
Brewitt played for Hartford Athletic and Tacoma Defiance in the United States before joining Swindon

Swindon Town defender Tom Brewitt has signed a new one-year contract.

The 26-year-old former Liverpool academy player started all 12 games he was available for after joining the Robins on a short-term deal in March.

The former Morecambe and AFC Fylde player moved to the County Ground after spending time in the United States.

"I really enjoyed the months I spent at the club at the back end of last season and really looking forward to the season ahead," he said.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC