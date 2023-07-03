Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Brewitt played for Hartford Athletic and Tacoma Defiance in the United States before joining Swindon

Swindon Town defender Tom Brewitt has signed a new one-year contract.

The 26-year-old former Liverpool academy player started all 12 games he was available for after joining the Robins on a short-term deal in March.

The former Morecambe and AFC Fylde player moved to the County Ground after spending time in the United States.

"I really enjoyed the months I spent at the club at the back end of last season and really looking forward to the season ahead," he said.