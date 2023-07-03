Harry Forster: Crawley Town sign former Bromley winger
Crawley Town have signed former Bromley winger Harry Forster.
The 23-year-old has agreed a two-year deal having spent the past three seasons at Bromley, initially on loan from Watford.
Forster made 82 appearances for Bromley, who will receive "undisclosed compensation" from Crawley.
"Harry is a very exciting player who will get the fans sitting on the edge of their seats," Crawley manager Scott Lindsey told the club website.
"He is a talented young lad who will relish the opportunity to take players on at a good level."
