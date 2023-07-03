Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town winger Josh Koroma has signed a new two-year contract to remain with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old joined the club in 2019 from Leyton Orient and has made 88 appearances for the Terriers.

Koroma had a spell with Portsmouth on loan last term before returning to help Huddersfield stay in the Championship.

"Ever since I arrived at the club, he's a player who has excited me," boss Neil Warnock told the club's website.

"I can see a different player now to the one that I set eyes on back in February, and I'm hoping to see him fulfil his potential this season. I do think there are more goals in his game."

Koroma scored three goals in the his final eight appearances of last season under Warnock to preserve the club's second tier status and he has netted 17 times for the club overall.