Will Forrester made 38 appearances in all competitions for Port Vale last season

Bolton Wanderers have signed defender Will Forrester from fellow League One side Port Vale for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who came through Stoke City's academy before joining Vale in 2022, joins Wanderers on a three-year contract ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Forrester made 35 League One appearances for Vale last season and scored two goals.

"I really enjoyed my time at Port Vale and I feel like a developed a hell of lot there," Forrester said.

"The reason I went to Port Vale was to play football and now this move has come to light and hopefully I can go on and play even more in time.

"When this opportunity came to light it was one I couldn't turn down. Bolton is a huge club and I want to be part of this club and hopefully get it back to where it belongs."

