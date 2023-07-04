Matheus Martins: Watford re-sign Brazilian on season-long loan deal
Last updated on .From the section Watford
Watford have re-signed Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old made six Championship appearances for the Hornets in 2022-23 after arriving from Italian club Udinese in the January transfer window.
Martins made five appearances for Brazil at the recent Under-20 World Cup, scoring twice.
He has yet to score his first goal for Watford, who begin the new season with a home game against QPR on 5 August.
Martins began his career in his home country with Fluminense.
