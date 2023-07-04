Close menu

Duncan Ferguson: Forest Green Rovers boss leaves after less than six months

Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Duncan Ferguson
Former Everton player and coach Duncan Ferguson was in charge at Forest Green for less than six months

Duncan Ferguson has left his role as Forest Green Rovers head coach after less than six months in charge.

The former Everton assistant manager and player was appointed in January with the club bottom of League One.

They were subsequently relegated to the fourth tier in April, with Ferguson overseeing one win in 18 matches.

The 51-year-old had signed a five-year contract with the Gloucestershire side and had talked about his and the club's long-term plans after their relegation.

"It's been a privilege to work with Dunc these last few months and this was a very difficult decision to make," said Forest Green owner Dale Vince.

"I'm grateful to Dunc for joining us in such difficult circumstances and for all of his hard work at the club.

"But I feel this is overall the right decision for everyone and I wish Dunc well in his next coaching role. We are parting as friends. You can't ask for much more than that."

Ferguson scored 73 goals for Everton as a player in two spells between 1994 and 2006 and was also capped seven times by Scotland.

He joined the Toffees coaching staff in 2014 and twice acted as caretaker manager before leaving the club last summer to pursue his first managerial position.

While Forest Green returned straight to League Two after one season in the third tier, Ferguson had been talking about rebuilding for next season - with three players brought in so far this summer transfer window.

Newly appointed chief executive, Marcus Reynolds, also spoke about the club needing "stability and progress" going forward.

They open the new season at home to Salford City on Saturday, 5 August.

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by D88, today at 15:27

    And then he will soon announce he is off to Saudi

  • Comment posted by manofelan, today at 15:23

    Great player. Terrible manager.

  • Comment posted by boingy, today at 15:19

    They need to feed those poor players some red meat.

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 15:19

    The latest in a long line of people promoted wayyyy beyond their capabilities.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 15:19

    Could it be that Duncan Ferguson was plain useless.

  • Comment posted by craig, today at 15:19

    Shame
    Love Big Dunc an absolute legend
    I hope he finds a role in football that works for him

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 15:14

    Ferguson and Forest Green? Anyone could see that wasn't going to be sustainable!

  • Comment posted by Liily, today at 15:11

    Hopefully be back in the conference and on route to where they belong.

    Big Dunc probably had enough of the eco warrior and his grass burgers

    • Reply posted by The Maldonado, today at 15:23

      The Maldonado replied:
      I don't think you understand what's in a vegan burger do you? Nice try though 😛

  • Comment posted by bigmac, today at 15:10

    All the whinging about not getting any chances he leaves the team who gave him a chance straight away, love the guy but doesn't make him look good to his next potential employer.

    • Reply posted by argue123, today at 15:23

      argue123 replied:
      they let him go not the other way around?

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 15:07

    Standing in your shirt when it's snowing acting hard doesn't work in the Cotswolds

  • Comment posted by oxroxx, today at 15:07

    He couldn't stand the vegan burgers.

  • Comment posted by drew1012, today at 15:07

    Owner has spent all the money in his JUST STOP OIL quest.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 15:11

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Good news.

  • Comment posted by Jason Cairns , today at 15:04

    He's off to Saudi

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 15:03

    Lampard's available

  • Comment posted by Ayu, today at 15:02

    He is on his way to Hillsboro, seeing as everyone else has turned them down

  • Comment posted by roy, today at 15:00

    He should stick to pigeons

  • Comment posted by Albert Ross, today at 14:59

    Back to Peterborough again then.

    • Reply posted by jeff, today at 15:03

      jeff replied:
      Thinks thats Darren my friend

  • Comment posted by TigersWood, today at 14:57

    That was quick- snapped up by the Saudi League?

    • Reply posted by AdamsTV, today at 15:01

      AdamsTV replied:
      I reckon so.

  • Comment posted by sixtieskid, today at 14:56

    Another canny pay off then, for a person that did not do their job (as per the contract). If that was me, I would be sacked with 0£, zilch, nada nothing
    Saying that, ig FGR appointed him without a PRP option, then, more fool them.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 14:55

    Gerrard's new assistant

    • Reply posted by Kenp58, today at 15:09

      Kenp58 replied:
      Too late..Carsley gone from Blackpool

