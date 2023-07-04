Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jack Butland has made 300 senior appearances for club and country

Jack Butland hopes to become part of Rangers' "rich history of top goalkeepers" after joining on a four-year deal.

The England cap has left his homeland for the first time in his career after being on loan at Manchester United from Crystal Palace last season.

However, the 30-year-old has not played a senior match since his last game for Palace in May 2022.

"Since coming in it's been exactly what I wanted and more," said Butland.

"You're talking about The Goalie [Andy Goram] and Greegsy [Allan McGregor], they've got an incredible history with the club, knew what Rangers were about. That's what this club is all about, it's got a rich history of top goalkeepers and that's something I'll look to continue.

"Learn about the club, take it all in and hopefully follow in their footsteps."

Goram, who died last year, and McGregor, who ended his second spell at Ibrox last term, both won titles with Rangers and represented Scotland.

"It is, I've always been a patriotic guy my country has always been important to me," Butland said of getting back in the England squad. "I would love to get back to that but it's not my sole focus. My focus is to do well at club level and the rest will take care of itself.

"Joining Manchester United was a great opportunity to play for the club I supported as a kid and learn from the best but you realise how much you miss playing.

"Rangers had always been there for a few years, it never got to the point where I had a decision to make and this summer it got to that point and it wasn't a difficult decision.

"I've heard about European nights at Ibrox. It goes without saying it's an important part of the club. We've had some good moments in Europe in the last few years and we're looking to do that again."