Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tone Leigh Finnegan opened the scoring for Cliftonville

Cliftonville and Sion Sifts have made it through to the final of the Women's Premiership League Cup.

The Reds hammered Linfield Ladies 6-1 at Solitude to ensure a comfortable passage through to the decider.

Sion were made to work a bit harder as they came away from Seaview with a 1-0 win over Crusaders.

Wednesday night's two semi-final results have set up a repeat of last season's final, which Sion won 2-0 after extra time.

More to follow.