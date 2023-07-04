Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Jaden Brown began his career at Tottenham Hotspur

Lincoln City have signed defender Jaden Brown from Sheffield Wednesday on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old wing-back has spent the last two seasons with the Owls, making 32 appearances and scoring two goals.

Brown's last appearance was in the remarkable comeback from 4-0 down against Peterborough in the second leg of the League One play-off semi-final.

He was an unused substitute as the Owls beat Barnsley in the final at Wembley to seal promotion to the Championship.

"I'm excited to be here. I want to come here and make an impact - it's all about getting minutes at this stage in my career," Brown said.

"The players in that role who have been here over the past few years have done well and pushed on to the Championship, I'm here to elevate my game in the same way."

Brown is the Imps' fourth new signing of the summer following the arrivals of midfielder Alistair Smith from Sutton United, Portsmouth winger Reeco Hackett and ex-Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

