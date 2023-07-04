Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Obafemi was injured during the Republic of Ireland's 3-0 win over Gibraltar in June

Burnley forward Michael Obafemi will miss the start of the Premier League season because of an injury he sustained on international duty.

The Republic of Ireland player tore his hamstring in a European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar in June.

He will have an operation this week.

Obafemi, who turns 23 on Thursday, signed a permanent deal with Burnley at the start of July after spending the second half of 2022-23 on loan at the club from Swansea City.

He scored twice in 12 league games, aiding Burnley's promotion from the Championship as champions.

Burnley will host champions Manchester City in the opening match of the 2023-24 Premier League season.