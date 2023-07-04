Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Xisco Munoz brought Watford promotion to the top flight despite only taking over in the December 2020

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed former Watford boss Xisco Munoz as their manager, to replace Darren Moore.

Munoz, 42, led Watford to the Premier League during his time in charge, before being sacked with the Hornets 14th in the top flight.

The Spaniard also coached Dinamo Tbilisi in Georgia, Spanish side Huesca, and Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta.

Wednesday are back in the Championship after winning the play-off final.

Moore's departure following the Owls' promotion, which ended a two-year stay in the third tier, was described as the "right" decision by owner Dejphon Chansiri, who added that the appointment of a new boss "must be the right fit". external-link

Chansiri has already intimated there will be a "flexible" transfer budget for Munoz to work with and that the manager will have the final say on deals in an in-house Q&A external-link earlier this summer.

Former Valencia winger Munoz was only at Watford for 10 months, but was able to build on the work of predecessor Vladimir Ivic by guiding the Hornets into second place with 91 points following his December arrival.

His last role, with Famagusta, ended in January when he was sacked after a five-game losing run.