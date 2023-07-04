Matty Lund: Salford City midfielder signs new one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Salford City
Salford City midfielder Matty Lund has signed a new one-year deal.
The 32-year-old joined the Ammies from Rochdale in July 2021 and has scored 14 goals in 68 league appearances.
Salford finished seventh in League Two last season before losing to Stockport in the play-off semi-finals.
"Last season was definitely a positive season, although the ending wasn't what we all wanted, but you can see signs of us going in a real positive direction," Lund told the club website.