Matty Lund started his career with Stoke City

Salford City midfielder Matty Lund has signed a new one-year deal.

The 32-year-old joined the Ammies from Rochdale in July 2021 and has scored 14 goals in 68 league appearances.

Salford finished seventh in League Two last season before losing to Stockport in the play-off semi-finals.