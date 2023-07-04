Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Conor Wilkinson

Conor Wilkinson has joined Motherwell on a two-year deal.

The striker, 28, has spent the past two seasons with Walsall - the 12th club of his senior career - and has scored 59 goals in 295 club appearances.

Last month, Motherwell sold last season's top scorer Kevin van Veen to Groningen.

"It's no secret that we're light at the top of the pitch," manager Stuart Kettlewell told the Motherwell website.

"Conor has imagination on the pitch and to have that in your team is exciting. He is someone who we have tracked for a while and been looking to get signed as soon as possible.

"With the experience he has, there is no doubt in my mind that he will add firepower to the team."

Tall forward Wilkinson says he is "not a target man", adding: "I like to get on the ball and show people what I've got.

"To get the deal done is great and it now allows me to get down to business and focus on the season ahead."