Edwin van der Sar was being treated in a hospital in Croatia after suffering a bleed on the brain

Edwin van der Sar has been moved to a Dutch hospital but remains in intensive care following a bleed on his brain, his wife Annemarie van Kesteren says.

The former Manchester United and Ajax goalkeeper, 52, had been in hospital in Croatia, where he was on holiday, for just over a week.

In a statement released by Ajax, his wife said he was repatriated on Friday.

"His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and communicative," she said.

"The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the University Hospital of Split for their great care during the last week.

"Edwin has to remain in the intensive care unit where he will be investigated further, and the family fervently hope he can focus on his recovery afterwards."

The former Netherlands international, who won 130 caps for his country, resigned from his role as Ajax chief executive in May after the side finished third in the Dutch league and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2009.

He retired from playing after leaving United in 2011 before joining the Ajax board in 2012, and becoming the club's chief executive in 2016.

Van der Sar made 266 appearances for the Red Devils and helped them to win four Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.