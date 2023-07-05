Close menu

Mary McAteer: New Wales call-up joins Sunderland after Coventry exit

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Mary McAteer (right)
Mary McAteer (right) scored three goals in 15 games for Coventry United last season

Welsh forward Mary McAteer has signed for Sunderland on a one-year deal.

The 19-year-old joins the Championship club after leaving Coventry United at the end of last season.

McAteer is a former Wales youth international and in June earned a first call-up to the senior squad for Sunday's friendly against world champions the United States.

"I'm buzzing. I've been looking forward to this move ever since I agreed it," McAteer said of joining Sunderland.

"I'm really excited to get started, stay in the Championship, and I'm ready to push on."

Sunderland head coach Mel Reay said: "Mary is an exciting young player who has a lot of potential.

"She is a ball-carrying forward and can play anywhere across the front line. We are looking forward to getting on the grass and working with her once she returns from international duty."

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC