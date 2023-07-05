Close menu

National League fixtures: Relegated Rochdale to start at home to promoted Ebbsfleet

Rochdale were relegated in May after 102 years of league football at their Spotland home
Relegated Rochdale will start their first season at fifth-tier level at home to promoted Ebbsfleet on 5 August.

The National League new boys, who had been English Football League members since 1921, will host last season's National League South champions.

Oxford City, another side making their first appearance at fifth-tier level, will go to Aldershot.

Hartlepool United, the other relegated EFL team, will travel to Barnet on the opening day.

Kidderminster Harriers, back at fifth-tier level for the first time in seven years after coming up via the National League North play-offs, have a home date with last season's high-flyers Woking.

Last term's National League North champions AFC Fylde head south to Maidenhead United on the opening day.

Opening day fixtures

Saturday, 5 August

Aldershot Town v Oxford City

Altrincham v Dagenham & Redbridge

Barnet v Hartlepool United

Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers

FC Halifax Town v Bromley

Gateshead v Boreham Wood

Kidderminster Harriers v Woking

Maidenhead United v AFC Fylde

Rochdale v Ebbsfleet United

Solihull Moors v Eastleigh

Southend United v Oldham Athletic

Wealdstone v York City

  • Comment posted by Turnabout, today at 13:52

    Wow, how exciting is that???

  • Comment posted by private eye, today at 13:46

    I confidently predict Dagenham @ Redbridge will be promoted in about nine months time.

  • Comment posted by OxonHoop, today at 13:34

    Good Luck Oxford City.

  • Comment posted by Neon Tiger, today at 13:27

    What a shame it's still only two up from the National League. Compelling case made for more promotion by Wrexham and Notts County last season.

  • Comment posted by eie, today at 13:27

    Come on you stones

