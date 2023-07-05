Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Will Blackmore played three League One games last term and one in the Carabao Cup

Peterborough United goalkeeper Will Blackmore has agreed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

Blackmore made his Posh debut in a 4-1 win at Doncaster Rovers in May 2021 and made four further first-team appearances last term.

The 21-year-old achieved a first clean sheet in their 2-0 home victory over MK Dons last December.

"He will definitely be challenging for the number one spot this season," said boss Darren Ferguson.

Will Norris and Lucas Bergstrom were Peterborough's first-choice keepers last term, but Norris has joined Portsmouth and Bergstrom has returned to parent club Chelsea.

Christy Pym, meanwhile, is set to join Mansfield in a permanent deal, having spent last season with them on loan.