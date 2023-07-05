Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sergio Rico joined PSG from Sevilla

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been discharged from intensive care after a riding accident.

The accident occurred in May when 29-year-old Rico was participating in an annual pilgrimage in the El Rocio region of Spain.

Rico's family said he suffered "a serious mishap" when he was struck by a loose horse.

"Sergio has been discharged from ICU where he was under close surveillance," a hospital statement read.

"He has been admitted to the ward, where he will continue to receive medical and nursing care from another team of specialists."

The former Sevilla keeper spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Premier League side Fulham, making a total of 32 appearances for the Cottagers.

He followed that with a season-long loan at PSG before making the switch permanent in September 2020.

Capped once by Spain, Rico has made 29 appearances since joining the French side.