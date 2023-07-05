Ellen White, who scored 52 goals for England, spoke at the committee on Wednesday morning

Football chiefs are "exploring" whether matches in the Women's Super League can be televised on Saturday afternoons to help grow the audience.

No matches are currently shown during the '3pm blackout' slot in order to encourage attendance at games.

However the FA's director of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell, says it would provide a chance for people to consistently watch women's football.

"Whatever we do, we need regular opportunities to view games," she said.

A new broadcast deal will need to be sorted soon with Sky Sports and the BBC's current agreement ending next summer.

Speaking at a Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting on women's sport on Wednesday, Baroness Campbell said the "random" nature of TV scheduling was impacting the growth of the game.

She compared this to coverage of the European Championship last summer, which saw a burst in popularity in women's football following England's triumph on home soil.

"We have great visibility on the television, we had great BBC coverage during the Euros," said Baroness Campbell. "That consistent opportunity to view the women's game is important.

"It still is a little bit random - you're not sure what time or day you're going to be able to turn on and see it, we need to get some consistency.

"We have been exploring Article 48, which is the whole business around 3pm on a Saturday which when it was put in place was for men's football. We want to see, could the women have that slot on television?"

'You're destroying the viewership'

Baroness Sue Campbell has been the FA's director of women's football since January 2018

Last season, WSL matches consistently kicked off at 11.30am on Saturdays and 6.45pm on Sundays to avoid scheduling clashes with men's games.

"We need to recognise that we have a younger audience so sticking it on during the evening might not be the best time, particularly the evening before school the next day," Baroness Campbell said.

She was joined at the committee by former Manchester City and England striker Ellen White, part of the triumphant Euro 2022 squad before retiring last summer.

White expressed concerns regarding the early Saturday slot, saying that it collided with when many children play their own matches and as a result was "destroying" the potential WSL audience numbers.

"When games are being shown, we need to look at grassroots football and when that is being played so we can maximise the number of families coming to games," she said.

"At 6.45pm on a Sunday you have the school issue, then at 11.30am on a Saturday, that's when grassroots teams play football. You're destroying the viewership then.

"We need to look at a good day and time to maximise audiences, get bums on seats in stadiums and grow our fanbase. That's how our sport grows."

'If you close the league off you cut the head off the body'

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has said the WSL shouldn't be "hamstrung" by promotion and relegation.

Both White and Baroness Campbell expressed their opposition to a closed WSL without promotion and relegation as a means of strengthening elite women's football.

Recommendations from a report chaired by ex-England midfielder Karen Carney, examining issues affecting the women's game at elite and grassroots levels, is being considered - including the idea of a closed league.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy have spoken in favour external-link of scrapping promotion and relegation to and from the WSL.

However, White feels that would endanger one of the league's greatest assets.

"I wouldn't agree with it. The clubs in the Championship or lower, what have they got to strive for?," she said.

"It's really exciting and gives clubs in the pyramid the opportunity to develop and improve to be part of the Women's Super League. As a country I don't think we want to move away from that. It wouldn't be as exciting as what we have already got, which is arguably the most exciting league in the world."

Baroness Campbell said that making the WSL a closed league had been discussed with club chief executives, but that the idea is no longer under serious consideration.

She said comparisons with the National Women's Soccer League in the United States - which does not have promotion and relegation - were false due to the different set-up for youth development between British and American sports.

"We haven't got that, so if you close the league off you cut the head off the body," said Baroness Campbell. "So it is really important to keep an open league."

Nike and Adidas challenged over boots for women

Baroness Campbell and White were speaking on the same day as the chair of the government's women and equalities committee wrote to sportswear brands over the lack of football boots for women.

Caroline Nokes MP has written to brands including Adidas and Nike over the lack of footwear specifically designed for women and girls.

The issue has been among factors blamed by some for the spate of serious injuries suffered by elite female footballers in the 2022-23 season.

Five of the top 20 players in the most recent Ballon d'Or nominations suffered anterior cruciate ligament injuries last season, including England players Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, which has resulted in both missing this summer's World Cup.

"Health and fitness experts have drawn attention to the lack of boots on the market that have been designed specifically for girls and women, leaving them with no choice but to wear boots designed principally for boys and men," the letter reads.

"In the light of this, we are asking leading football boot brands for information on their approach to the design and manufacture of boots and what steps, if any, they are taking to research and design boots for women and girls."