Natasha Flint began her career at Manchester City and played youth football at Manchester United

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of striker Natasha Flint from Women's Super League side Leicester City.

Flint, 26, spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic and becomes Liverpool's first signing of the summer.

She scored 25 goals in 63 games in a three-year stint for Leicester and finished top scorer when they won promotion to the WSL in 2021.

"It feels amazing, there are no other words" said Flint.

"I'm really looking forward to it. Hopefully I can bring what I had at Leicester, and some goals. I think my time at Celtic has developed me massively.

"Liverpool has always been a good club and I'm just so happy that I'm here now. There's a lot of experience at Liverpool and hopefully I can learn from that and add to my game."

While at Celtic, Flint scored the winning goal in the Scottish Women's FA Cup semi-final and the opening goal in the final as they beat rivals Rangers.

It is understood Flint is the first of several likely Liverpool signings this summer, with the Reds set to add Australia international goalkeeper Teagan Micah, 18-year-old English striker Mia Enderby and Scottish defender Jenna Clark to their squad.

They are also close to agreeing a deal for defender Grace Fisk, who left West Ham after three years this summer.