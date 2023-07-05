Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Idris El Mizouni was named in the EFL League Two team of the season for 2022-23

League One newcomers Leyton Orient have re-signed Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old scored three goals in 44 appearances during a loan stint with the O's last season, as the east London club won the League Two title.

El Mizouni, who won one international cap for Tunisia in 2019, becomes the Brisbane Road side's fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

"It was an easy decision for me to come back," he told the club website. external-link

"The success we had last season makes us more hungry this year. We can't wait for a season in League One."

