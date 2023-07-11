Women's World Cup 2023: All you need to know

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The United States have won the past two Women's World Cups

The Fifa Women's World Cup will be the ninth official global tournament to be held with Australia and New Zealand hosting the event in July and August. Here are all the details.

When does the Women's World Cup start?

The World Cup starts on Thursday, 20 July with opening matches involving hosts Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand face former winners Norway at Eden Park in Auckland. Kick-off is at 08:00 BST.

Co-hosts Australia start their campaign against the Republic of Ireland at the Sydney Stadium in Australia at 11:00.

The final will be held in Sydney on Sunday, 20 August, kick-off 11:00.

How many teams are in the Women's World Cup?

This edition of the World Cup has been expanded from 24 teams to 32.

There are eight groups of four teams who play each other in a round-robin format.

The top two teams from each group advance to the last 16, known as the knockout stages, with the winners progressing to the quarter-finals, then semi-finals and the final.

There will be 64 games in total.

Eight teams are making their debut at the Women's World Cup - Haiti, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia.

Which venues are being used?

Stadium Australia in Sydney will host the World Cup final on 20 August

There are 10 venues across both countries - six in Australia and four in New Zealand.

In Australia: Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Brisbane Stadium, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Perth Rectangular Stadium and Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

In New Zealand: Eden Park in Auckland, Wellington Regional Stadium, Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin and Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

How can I watch it?

All the matches will be live across the BBC and ITV in the UK. The full schedule is here.

There will be radio commentary on England and other selected matches.

On the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, there will be live streams and in-play clips of BBC matches, plus match highlights.

Who are the favourites?

The United States beat Wales in their World Cup warm-up match in July

The United States are ranked number one in the world and are chasing a fifth World Cup title - and a third in a row, which would be a new record.

They are favourites to go all the way but face competition from Euro 2022 finalists Germany, who are the only other nation to win two consecutive World Cups and are ranked second in the world.

European champions England are also considered one of the favourites despite injuries to key players, while Canada won Olympic gold at Tokyo in 2021, beating world number three Sweden in the final.

Spain's squad boasts several of Barcelona's Champions League winners, including Alexia Putellas who is widely considered the best player in the world, and will be strong contenders despite a player dispute with the federation.

France are under new management but have a talented squad, while the Netherlands were beaten finalists in 2019 and Euro 2017 winners so cannot be written off.

South American giants Brazil are ranked ninth in the world and could be a threat, alongside joint-hosts Australia who are spearheaded by Chelsea superstar Sam Kerr.

Who are the previous winners?

There have only been four winners of the Women's World Cup

What are England's chances?

The Lionesses won their first major trophy last year and went 30 games unbeaten under manager Sarina Wiegman prior to defeat by Australia in April.

They reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2015 and 2019 and are one of the favourites to win the tournament this year but will be missing several key players because of injury.

Captain Leah Williamson, Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead and Chelsea playmaker Fran Kirby are absent, while record goalscorer Ellen White retired last summer.

However, England are expected to top Group D and advance to the knockout stages, where they could set up a repeat of the Euro 2022 final in the last eight should both the Lionesses and Germany progress.

What are the Republic of Ireland's chances?

With Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all failing to qualify, the Republic of Ireland are competing at their first Women's World Cup and have been drawn in a tough group alongside Australia, Olympic champions Canada and African giants Nigeria.

Vera Pauw's side will be hoping to cause an upset and progress to the last 16 having put in some strong performances in preparation for the tournament.

The Republic of Ireland squad is a mixture of experienced Women's Super League stars, such as Arsenal's Katie McCabe, and some promising young homegrown talent.