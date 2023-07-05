Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Danel Sinani scored for Norwich against Birmingham and Huddersfield last season

Winger Danel Sinani has completed a move to German club St Pauli on a free transfer following the expiry of his Norwich City contract.

The 26-year-old Luxembourg international made 18 appearances for the Canaries last season, scoring twice, before being loaned to Wigan.

He had previous loan spells at Beveren and Huddersfield Town, having joined Norwich from F91 Dudelange in 2020.

Sinani has won 55 international caps, contributing 11 goals and six assists.