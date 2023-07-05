Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Abraham Odoh scored four goals for Rochdale, where he featured as a winger, forward and even wing-back

Harrogate Town have signed forward Abraham Odoh from Rochdale on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old scored four goals in 91 games for Dale, who triggered a new deal this summer following their relegation to the National League.

London-born Odoh joined Charlton - where he made one senior appearance - after a spell in non-league football, before moving to Dale in February 2021.

"Abraham is an exciting player to bring to the club," boss Simon Weaver said. external-link

"We wanted to bring in a player with pace and someone who possesses that bit of skill to beat opponents. When we heard he was available we moved very quickly to secure his services."

Odoh added: "I have played against the side a couple of times and I know how tight knit the squad is.

"I also enjoyed my experiences whenever I have played in Harrogate so I felt joining the club would be a good fit for me and I can't wait to meet the supporters."

