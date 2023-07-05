Liverpool forward Katie Stengel joins NWSL side Gotham on loan
Liverpool forward Katie Stengel has joined National Women's Soccer League side NJ/NY Gotham FC on loan.
The American has returned to her native America in a deal until 3 September during the Women's Super League off-season.
Stengel, who has been at Liverpool since January 2022, scored 10 goals for the Reds last season.
The 31-year-old will provide cover at Gotham for players at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.