Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Stengel has previously played for Washington Spirit, Boston Breakers and Utah Royals in the NWSL

Liverpool forward Katie Stengel has joined National Women's Soccer League side NJ/NY Gotham FC on loan.

The American has returned to her native America in a deal until 3 September during the Women's Super League off-season.

Stengel, who has been at Liverpool since January 2022, scored 10 goals for the Reds last season.

The 31-year-old will provide cover at Gotham for players at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.