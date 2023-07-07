Last updated on .From the section Irish

Rory Hale and Chris Shields will be expected to figure prominently for Cliftonville and Linfield respectively

BBC Sport NI is to stream two matches live on the opening weekend of action in the Irish Premiership.

The curtain-raiser for the new campaign will be the derby match between Coleraine and Ballymena United at Ballycastle Road on Friday 4 August.

That game will be live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website at 19:45 BST.

On Saturday at 17:30 BST, the Linfield v Cliftonville match at Windsor Park will also be live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC website.

The two live broadcasts will feature clubs managed by the two of the five new Irish Premiership managers appointed this summer, namely Ballymena's Jim Ervin and Cliftonville's Jim Magilton.

Sportsound, on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster, will have coverage of Saturday's three scheduled encounters between Crusaders and Carrick Rangers, Glenavon and Glentoran and Newry City and Loughgall.

The fixture between champions Larne and Dungannon Swifts will be played on Monday 7 August.