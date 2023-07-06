Last updated on .From the section Luton

Luton beat Coventry on penalties in the Championship play-off final

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer has signed a new contract of an undisclosed length before the club's debut Premier League season.

The 28-year-old is beginning pre-season training on Thursday after an operation for a heart issue.

The defender, who skippered the team to promotion to the top flight last season, collapsed during the play-off final but has made a full recovery.

"I'd really like to build something special here at Luton," Lockyer said.

"I've got an incredible relationship with the fans, the manager, all the boys. I love the club and I love being here.

"It's incredible what we achieved last season. To have the chance to play with Luton in the Premier League will be something that's really special to me."

Lockyer signed for Luton in 2020 and made his 100th appearance for the club in May. He was voted Luton's 2022-23 player of the year, a campaign in which he made 45 appearances and scored five goals.

The skipper collapsed eight minutes into the Championship play-off final against Coventry and spent five days in hospital. His operation was to correct an atrial fibrillation, a condition which causes an irregular heart-rate.

Luton manager Rob Edwards described Lockyer's new contract as a "really important signing" for the club.

He said: "The supporters saw the best of Tom, and I thought his consistency was second to none - and that's up there in the whole league. That was why he was in the team of the season, why he won loads of awards and why we achieved the special thing that we achieved.

"He was a huge part of it, not just the blocks, the clean sheets, the leadership. He even chipped in with goals, and important ones as well, none more so than in the [play-off] semi-final. There is no question he is a huge signing for us."

Luton's first Premier League match will be at Brighton on 12 August.