Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lucy Parker has been called up to the England squad twice under Sarina Wiegman but is yet to make her senior debut

Aston Villa have signed England international Lucy Parker on a two-year deal with the option of extending for a further year.

Parker, 24, joins following two seasons at West Ham in which she broke into the England squad.

The versatile defender previously played and studied in the United States at Louisiana State University and the University of California.

"Lucy is someone we've tracked for some time," said Villa manager Carla Ward.

"We know we had a lot of competition to sign her. She's a front-footed ball-playing centre-half and is someone who will add a lot of quality to our defensive unit."

Aston Villa finished fifth in the Women's Super League last season - their highest ever finish.