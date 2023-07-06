Close menu

Granit Xhaka: Bayer Leverkusen sign Swiss midfielder from Arsenal for £21.4m

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Granit Xhaka applauds fans as he is substituted during Arsenal's final game of the 2022-23 season at home to Wolves
Granit Xhaka was given a standing ovation by Arsenal fans as he was substituted during their final game of last season at home to Wolves

Granit Xhaka has left Arsenal to join German side Bayer Leverkusen in a 25m euro (£21.4m) deal.

The Switzerland midfielder, 30, has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga club.

Xhaka, who joined the Gunners in 2016 and was briefly captain in 2019, had a year left on his contract but was expected to leave the club this summer.

Arsenal are on the verge of signing England midfielder Declan Rice in a British record deal from West Ham.

Xhaka scored 23 goals in 297 appearances for the Gunners, helping them win the FA Cup twice and finish runners-up in the Premier League last season.

He scored twice during the final game of the season, a 5-0 home win against Wolves, before being given a standing ovation as he was substituted late on.

That was in stark contrast to an angry confrontation with Arsenal fans after being substituted against Crystal Palace in October 2019, after which he admitted he was close to leaving the club.

That resulted in him being stripped of the captaincy - just over a month after he had been handed the armband by then manager Unai Emery.

Arsenal rejected a bid of 15m euros (£12.9m) for Xhaka from Roma in 2021 and later that summer he signed a one-year contract extension to 2024.

Xhaka previously spent four years playing in the Bundesliga for Borussia Monchengladbach, who he left to join the Gunners for a reported £35m in 2016.

  • Comment posted by Smithsonian, today at 18:09

    Good days business...!
    Good bye...!

  • Comment posted by Christian Uzor, today at 18:08

    Glad we no longer sell our Stars for peanuts.

    Securing our talents like Ethan, Reiss, Martineli, Saka etc and getting value for our sales represent a major improvement in our transfers.

    If Partey stays and plays with Rice and Odegaard in the middle, Arsenal will have a really good chance of matching City all the way.

    Glory days from Highbury is dawning.

    North London Forever

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 18:10

      Mate replied:
      Arteta will bring out the best in Rice and Havertz. He did it with Xhaka.

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 18:08

    Arsenal will miss him. Enforcer need now.

  • Comment posted by Bobsy, today at 18:08

    As a United fan it’s somewhat testament to Arteta he managed to get the best out of Xaka and rehabilitate both his performance and attitude to the point Arsenal fans are wishing him well. Impressed with Arteta and glad to see Arsenal back challenging, with Liverpool strengthening too - the top 4 could become 6 and one hell of a season next year!

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 18:08

    Arsenal should've bought Tielemanns to replace Xhaka... Though they can play Havertz or Trossard there

  • Comment posted by Kyle0, today at 18:07

    He has been really poor for most of his time at Arsenal, their fans were all over him wanting him out a few years ago. Funny how they are now pretending they didn't hate him for a long time lol.

    This is good from Arsenal - he's had a decent year so cashing in on him before he returns to his usual level is an opportunity that can't be missed.

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 18:07

    All the best Xhaka and thanks

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 18:06

    Arsenal doing a good bit of business for once. £21m for a 30 year old with 1 year left on his contract. Glad he ended his career on a high with probably his best ever season and got the club back into the CL

  • Comment posted by Shillings575, today at 18:05

    Very good player. Bit of a temper....

  • Comment posted by Darren Ross, today at 18:05

    Was one of how best players last season when arteta started playing him further forward (the way he plays for Switzerland) we saw what xhaka can do all the best xhaka

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 18:05

    Good solid player just lacked abit of presence of mind at times I thought

  • Comment posted by Etienne 182, today at 18:05

    Didn't like this guy when he just arrived, but after that issue I beginning to like his personality and his attitude. Wishing him best of luck.

  • Comment posted by Christian Uzor, today at 18:04

    Xhaka has always been a divisive figure, he played out his heart for us but unfortunately he wasn't that natural technically secured and intelligent player.

    Arsenal always relied on smart and ball retentive players like Santi, Cesc, Diaby, Jack etc to outplay smaller teams and secure top 4, Xhaka signing ended that.

    Sad to see him go but we are heading on the right path.

    Thank you Granit

  • Comment posted by Danny1077, today at 18:04

    All the best to him. Gutted to see him go but it’s a decent fee for an 30 year old and he has probably had enough of some arsenal fans now. He should be seen as an arsenal legend given the teams he played in. Last season showed his real talent.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 18:08

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Arsenal legend?, you are joking I hope?

  • Comment posted by Runcorn_Mac, today at 18:03

    As a neutral, I thought he was an excellent player and I think he will be missed by Arsenal next season.

  • Comment posted by Michael from Canada, today at 18:03

    Always reminded me of Jonjo Shelvey in a way. Good technical player that would occasionally combust and cost his team.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 18:03

    A true warrior who gave his all for Arsenal.Always a gooner Xhaka ❤️

  • Comment posted by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Park, today at 18:03

    That should lower Arsenal`s red card tally for next season.
    Odd player this guy, sometimes just a total nutter, others he played really well, and lead the team.
    Needs to get his temper sorted out, signs were encouraging, although some of the clubs fan`s didn`t help with winding him up.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 18:03

    Was too much of a liability for Arsenal....like Liverpool with Mignolet. Need to get rid of if you want to win the league

  • Comment posted by cpaulc, today at 18:03

    And there is your answer to the Rice question

