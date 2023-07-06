Close menu

Paris St-Germain: Milan Skriniar signs five-year deal after free transfer from Inter

Milan Skriniar won the Coppa Italia twice with Inter Milan

Paris St-Germain have signed defender Milan Skriniar on a five-year deal after his free transfer from Inter Milan.

The Slovakia international played for Inter for five years and won the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old signs for PSG a day after the French club named ex-Spain boss Luis Enrique as their new manager.

"PSG are one of the strongest clubs in the world with world-class players and fantastic fans," Skriniar said.

"I am very happy to be part of this wonderful club."

Skriniar had been linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool reportedly interested in the player.

